Edition:
India

Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)

FXPO.L on London Stock Exchange

274.30GBp
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

1.40 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
272.90
Open
272.90
Day's High
277.10
Day's Low
271.00
Volume
277,366
Avg. Vol
3,703,919
52-wk High
326.60
52-wk Low
91.73

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 0 3
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 4 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.75 3.42 3.55 3.27

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 1,170.38 1,220.70 1,119.00 880.45
Year Ending Dec-18 10 1,021.00 1,118.00 730.50 858.29
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.64 0.71 0.57 0.20
Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.39 0.53 0.07 0.16
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -21.29 -4.83 -38.00 -25.95

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,170.38 1,176.28 1,133.22 1,114.78 880.45
Year Ending Dec-18 1,021.00 1,025.01 1,019.84 1,002.81 858.29
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.64 0.65 0.57 0.54 0.20
Year Ending Dec-18 0.39 0.37 0.37 0.33 0.16

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 3 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 5 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 2 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Ferrexpo PLC News