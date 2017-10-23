Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 26.60 28.20 25.00 36.60 Year Ending Dec-18 3 28.63 29.30 28.00 31.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 -0.01 0.03 -0.05 0.38 Year Ending Dec-18 3 -0.02 0.04 -0.08 -0.12