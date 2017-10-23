Edition:
India

Formycon AG (FYB.DE)

FYB.DE on Xetra

34.30EUR
4:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.12 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
€34.18
Open
€34.49
Day's High
€34.49
Day's Low
€33.99
Volume
849
Avg. Vol
9,285
52-wk High
€39.38
52-wk Low
€17.77

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 26.60 28.20 25.00 36.60
Year Ending Dec-18 3 28.63 29.30 28.00 31.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 -0.01 0.03 -0.05 0.38
Year Ending Dec-18 3 -0.02 0.04 -0.08 -0.12

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 26.60 28.00 33.70 33.70 36.60
Year Ending Dec-18 28.63 29.03 30.65 30.65 31.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.01 0.00 0.20 0.20 0.38
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.02 -0.09 -0.17 -0.17 -0.12

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Formycon AG News