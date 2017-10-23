Edition:
Scout24 AG (G24n.DE)

G24n.DE on Xetra

34.01EUR
5:22pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.09 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
€33.92
Open
€34.04
Day's High
€34.19
Day's Low
€33.90
Volume
20,489
Avg. Vol
128,803
52-wk High
€35.80
52-wk Low
€28.39

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.37 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 6
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.00 2.00 1.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 129.53 129.53 129.53 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13 481.42 485.00 473.00 480.74
Year Ending Dec-18 13 525.31 538.00 502.00 527.67
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.37 0.37 0.37 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12 1.38 1.48 1.29 1.30
Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.59 1.73 1.42 1.53
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 20.85 28.50 16.30 20.89

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 118.73 119.56 0.83 0.70
Quarter Ending Mar-17 113.20 113.86 0.66 0.58
Quarter Ending Dec-16 117.66 115.78 1.88 1.60
Quarter Ending Sep-16 89.72 110.46 20.74 23.12
Quarter Ending Jun-16 109.17 110.10 0.93 0.86
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.35 0.35 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.31 0.25 0.06 19.35
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.29 0.20 0.09 31.03
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.30 0.22 0.08 26.67
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.25 0.15 0.10 40.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 129.53 129.53 129.53 129.53 --
Year Ending Dec-17 481.42 481.49 482.00 482.08 480.74
Year Ending Dec-18 525.31 525.39 526.85 526.85 527.67
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.38 1.39 1.39 1.39 1.30
Year Ending Dec-18 1.59 1.59 1.60 1.60 1.53

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

