Gabriel India Ltd (GABR.NS)
GABR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
203.40INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|1.50
|1.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|15,364.80
|15,695.00
|15,229.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|17,424.10
|17,993.00
|16,820.40
|18,816.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|19,654.60
|20,726.00
|18,670.70
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|5.75
|5.90
|5.53
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|6.81
|7.30
|6.34
|7.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|8.10
|8.70
|7.19
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,022.57
|4,147.38
|124.81
|3.10
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,202.00
|3,955.13
|246.87
|5.88
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|3,726.68
|3,715.10
|11.58
|0.31
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|3,657.80
|3,396.46
|261.34
|7.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|3,630.81
|3,449.20
|181.61
|5.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.47
|1.52
|0.05
|3.40
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|1.35
|1.12
|0.23
|17.04
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|1.00
|1.22
|0.22
|22.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15,364.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17,424.10
|17,424.10
|17,424.10
|17,424.10
|18,816.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|19,654.60
|19,654.60
|19,654.60
|19,654.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5.75
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6.81
|6.81
|6.81
|6.81
|7.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0