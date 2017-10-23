Edition:
Gabriel India Ltd (GABR.NS)

GABR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

203.40INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.70 (+2.37%)
Prev Close
Rs198.70
Open
Rs198.10
Day's High
Rs206.00
Day's Low
Rs197.10
Volume
195,665
Avg. Vol
259,213
52-wk High
Rs222.50
52-wk Low
Rs99.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.50 1.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 15,364.80 15,695.00 15,229.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 17,424.10 17,993.00 16,820.40 18,816.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3 19,654.60 20,726.00 18,670.70 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 5.75 5.90 5.53 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 6.81 7.30 6.34 7.40
Year Ending Mar-19 3 8.10 8.70 7.19 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,022.57 4,147.38 124.81 3.10
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,202.00 3,955.13 246.87 5.88
Quarter Ending Sep-15 3,726.68 3,715.10 11.58 0.31
Quarter Ending Jun-15 3,657.80 3,396.46 261.34 7.14
Quarter Ending Mar-15 3,630.81 3,449.20 181.61 5.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.47 1.52 0.05 3.40
Quarter Ending Dec-14 1.35 1.12 0.23 17.04
Quarter Ending Sep-14 1.00 1.22 0.22 22.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 15,364.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 17,424.10 17,424.10 17,424.10 17,424.10 18,816.00
Year Ending Mar-19 19,654.60 19,654.60 19,654.60 19,654.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5.75 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6.81 6.81 6.81 6.81 7.40
Year Ending Mar-19 8.10 8.10 8.10 8.10 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

