GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS)
GAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
435.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.90 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs433.25
Open
Rs434.50
Day's High
Rs441.85
Day's Low
Rs433.00
Volume
4,336,870
Avg. Vol
3,346,457
52-wk High
Rs457.45
52-wk Low
Rs300.75
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|6.29
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|9
|8
|9
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|10
|10
|9
|(3) HOLD
|8
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|6
|6
|6
|(5) SELL
|4
|4
|5
|5
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.54
|2.66
|2.68
|2.74
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|20
|132,657.00
|162,905.00
|115,837.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|161,723.00
|161,723.00
|161,723.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|24
|528,709.00
|662,188.00
|449,301.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25
|569,849.00
|813,087.00
|477,277.00
|621,690.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|25
|625,865.00
|899,374.00
|481,974.00
|699,986.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12
|6.29
|9.60
|4.22
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|6.52
|6.60
|6.44
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|25
|24.01
|34.08
|15.96
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25
|27.38
|35.00
|23.80
|24.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|25
|30.18
|42.70
|24.65
|27.68
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|22.30
|22.30
|22.30
|29.57
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|131,333.00
|114,065.00
|17,267.91
|13.15
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|132,657.00
|134,217.00
|1,559.33
|1.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|122,896.00
|121,079.00
|1,816.61
|1.48
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|116,941.00
|118,582.00
|1,640.88
|1.40
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|121,518.00
|108,317.00
|13,201.20
|10.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6.33
|6.06
|0.27
|4.27
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.29
|6.20
|0.09
|1.42
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5.82
|5.81
|0.01
|0.13
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5.39
|5.47
|0.08
|1.45
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4.59
|7.90
|3.31
|72.18
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|132,657.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|161,723.00
|161,723.00
|161,723.00
|161,723.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|528,709.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|569,849.00
|568,404.00
|578,410.00
|590,307.00
|621,690.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|625,865.00
|627,516.00
|633,968.00
|647,910.00
|699,986.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.29
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|6.52
|6.52
|6.46
|6.46
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|24.01
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|27.38
|27.87
|27.36
|27.70
|24.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|30.18
|30.16
|29.56
|29.90
|27.68
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|4
|2
- Gail India launches 3-cargo LNG buy tender - traders
- Fourth train complete at Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG plant
- GLOBAL LNG-Bullish streak ends as buyers drop bids on more supply
- BRIEF-Man Industries India gets order worth about 9.25 bln rupees from GAIL(India)