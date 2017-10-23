Edition:
India

GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS)

GAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

435.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.90 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs433.25
Open
Rs434.50
Day's High
Rs441.85
Day's Low
Rs433.00
Volume
4,336,870
Avg. Vol
3,346,457
52-wk High
Rs457.45
52-wk Low
Rs300.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 6.29 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 9 8 9 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 10 9
(3) HOLD 8 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 6 6 6
(5) SELL 4 4 5 5
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.54 2.66 2.68 2.74

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20 132,657.00 162,905.00 115,837.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 161,723.00 161,723.00 161,723.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 24 528,709.00 662,188.00 449,301.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 25 569,849.00 813,087.00 477,277.00 621,690.00
Year Ending Mar-19 25 625,865.00 899,374.00 481,974.00 699,986.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12 6.29 9.60 4.22 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 6.52 6.60 6.44 --
Year Ending Mar-17 25 24.01 34.08 15.96 --
Year Ending Mar-18 25 27.38 35.00 23.80 24.94
Year Ending Mar-19 25 30.18 42.70 24.65 27.68
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 22.30 22.30 22.30 29.57

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 131,333.00 114,065.00 17,267.91 13.15
Quarter Ending Mar-17 132,657.00 134,217.00 1,559.33 1.18
Quarter Ending Dec-16 122,896.00 121,079.00 1,816.61 1.48
Quarter Ending Sep-16 116,941.00 118,582.00 1,640.88 1.40
Quarter Ending Jun-16 121,518.00 108,317.00 13,201.20 10.86
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6.33 6.06 0.27 4.27
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.29 6.20 0.09 1.42
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5.82 5.81 0.01 0.13
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5.39 5.47 0.08 1.45
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4.59 7.90 3.31 72.18

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 132,657.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 161,723.00 161,723.00 161,723.00 161,723.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 528,709.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 569,849.00 568,404.00 578,410.00 590,307.00 621,690.00
Year Ending Mar-19 625,865.00 627,516.00 633,968.00 647,910.00 699,986.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.29 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 6.52 6.52 6.46 6.46 --
Year Ending Mar-17 24.01 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 27.38 27.87 27.36 27.70 24.94
Year Ending Mar-19 30.18 30.16 29.56 29.90 27.68

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 1 6
Year Ending Mar-19 0 2 0 6
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 4 3
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 4 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

GAIL (India) Ltd News

