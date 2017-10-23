Edition:
Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAPR.NS)

GAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

189.00INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.50 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs188.50
Open
Rs191.00
Day's High
Rs196.35
Day's Low
Rs187.45
Volume
97,234
Avg. Vol
221,801
52-wk High
Rs209.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.04

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 0 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 3.00 3.00 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 19,949.00 20,705.00 18,847.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 28,901.50 36,270.00 24,115.00 23,199.20
Year Ending Mar-19 4 35,441.60 44,385.00 27,973.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 3.43 3.80 3.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 7.15 10.40 5.01 5.56
Year Ending Mar-19 4 9.91 14.30 5.83 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 7,979.00 6,520.45 1,458.55 18.28
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,817.00 5,189.52 372.52 7.73
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,224.00 3,471.37 752.63 17.82
Quarter Ending Mar-14 7,967.00 4,960.27 3,006.73 37.74
Quarter Ending Dec-13 5,673.00 4,204.28 1,468.72 25.89
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-13 0.62 1.38 0.76 122.26
Quarter Ending Mar-13 0.33 1.91 1.58 473.05
Quarter Ending Jun-12 1.66 0.60 1.06 63.66
Quarter Ending Mar-12 3.40 -0.19 3.58 105.54
Quarter Ending Dec-11 2.65 2.07 0.58 21.91

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 19,949.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 28,901.50 33,396.00 33,396.00 30,883.00 23,199.20
Year Ending Mar-19 35,441.60 42,401.50 42,401.50 42,401.50 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3.43 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7.15 9.10 9.10 7.73 5.56
Year Ending Mar-19 9.91 13.25 13.25 13.25 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

