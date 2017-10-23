Edition:
Bilfinger SE (GBFG.DE)

GBFG.DE on Xetra

34.10EUR
5:28pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.50 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
€34.60
Open
€34.64
Day's High
€34.64
Day's Low
€34.10
Volume
51,695
Avg. Vol
207,182
52-wk High
€40.72
52-wk Low
€30.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.52 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.18 3.18 3.18 3.18

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 938.10 938.10 938.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 10 3,846.60 3,902.00 3,804.47 4,120.57
Year Ending Dec-18 10 3,932.51 4,080.00 3,609.00 4,197.46
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.52 0.52 0.52 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4 -0.58 -0.10 -1.42 0.73
Year Ending Dec-18 9 1.29 1.84 0.84 1.75
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 0.50 0.50 0.50 5.60

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 994.51 1,000.00 5.49 0.55
Quarter Ending Mar-17 910.72 961.00 50.28 5.52
Quarter Ending Dec-16 986.38 1,073.60 87.22 8.84
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,069.43 1,026.00 43.43 4.06
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,104.05 1,102.00 2.05 0.19
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.07 -0.74 0.81 1,113.70
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.28 -0.27 0.01 -4.59
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.00 -0.09 0.09 -8,900.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.09 0.25 0.16 174.73
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.43 -0.04 0.39 -90.59

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 938.10 938.10 938.10 966.43 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3,846.60 3,846.60 3,846.60 3,839.42 4,120.57
Year Ending Dec-18 3,932.51 3,932.51 3,932.51 3,903.38 4,197.46
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.52 0.52 0.52 0.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.58 -0.58 -0.76 0.19 0.73
Year Ending Dec-18 1.29 1.29 1.29 1.30 1.75

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

