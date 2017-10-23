Bilfinger SE (GBFG.DE)
GBFG.DE on Xetra
34.10EUR
5:28pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.52
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.18
|3.18
|3.18
|3.18
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|938.10
|938.10
|938.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|3,846.60
|3,902.00
|3,804.47
|4,120.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|3,932.51
|4,080.00
|3,609.00
|4,197.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.52
|0.52
|0.52
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|-0.58
|-0.10
|-1.42
|0.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|1.29
|1.84
|0.84
|1.75
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|5.60
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|994.51
|1,000.00
|5.49
|0.55
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|910.72
|961.00
|50.28
|5.52
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|986.38
|1,073.60
|87.22
|8.84
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,069.43
|1,026.00
|43.43
|4.06
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,104.05
|1,102.00
|2.05
|0.19
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.07
|-0.74
|0.81
|1,113.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.28
|-0.27
|0.01
|-4.59
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.00
|-0.09
|0.09
|-8,900.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.09
|0.25
|0.16
|174.73
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.43
|-0.04
|0.39
|-90.59
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|938.10
|938.10
|938.10
|966.43
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,846.60
|3,846.60
|3,846.60
|3,839.42
|4,120.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,932.51
|3,932.51
|3,932.51
|3,903.38
|4,197.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.52
|0.52
|0.52
|0.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.58
|-0.58
|-0.76
|0.19
|0.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.30
|1.75
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
