Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (GDFR.NS)
GDFR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,006.80INR
23 Oct 2017
1,006.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.80 (-0.28%)
Rs-2.80 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs1,009.60
Rs1,009.60
Open
Rs1,008.00
Rs1,008.00
Day's High
Rs1,021.60
Rs1,021.60
Day's Low
Rs1,001.05
Rs1,001.05
Volume
68,320
68,320
Avg. Vol
183,775
183,775
52-wk High
Rs1,515.00
Rs1,515.00
52-wk Low
Rs822.95
Rs822.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|6,731.96
|6,832.90
|100.94
|1.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|6,272.69
|5,905.60
|367.09
|5.85
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|5,350.87
|5,550.10
|199.23
|3.72
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings