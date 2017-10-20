Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 10 35,791.30 37,408.80 32,868.00 37,081.60 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 30,639.70 31,055.20 30,338.80 -- Year Ending Dec-17 12 125,192.00 128,454.00 118,958.00 124,948.00 Year Ending Dec-18 12 130,058.00 135,625.00 122,464.00 129,995.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 14 0.54 0.62 0.43 0.60 Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 0.32 0.33 0.30 -- Year Ending Dec-17 18 1.54 1.65 1.40 1.70 Year Ending Dec-18 17 1.63 1.85 1.25 1.97 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 9.32 15.00 4.27 12.37