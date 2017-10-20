Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 42,918.20 46,560.00 38,800.00 44,537.50 Year Ending Dec-18 2 41,087.00 42,302.00 39,872.00 45,454.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.35 1.64 1.00 3.64 Year Ending Dec-18 1 2.75 2.75 2.75 4.13 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 41.30 41.30 41.30 39.03