Genting Singapore PLC (GENS.SI)

GENS.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

1.20SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$1.20
Open
$1.20
Day's High
$1.20
Day's Low
$1.19
Volume
9,749,900
Avg. Vol
20,865,646
52-wk High
$1.22
52-wk Low
$0.74

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.17 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 8 7
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.21 2.21 2.21 2.32

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 613.91 647.72 576.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 2,387.02 2,596.00 2,215.00 2,500.20
Year Ending Dec-18 19 2,429.83 2,637.72 2,225.00 2,582.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 1.17 2.00 0.70 0.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 1.40 1.80 1.00 1.30
Year Ending Dec-17 20 4.77 6.00 2.40 3.02
Year Ending Dec-18 20 5.47 7.00 4.70 3.39
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 35.80 35.80 35.80 37.36

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 680.51 596.08 84.43 12.41
Quarter Ending Mar-17 706.69 586.55 120.14 17.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 635.62 557.66 77.96 12.26
Quarter Ending Sep-16 854.43 581.48 272.95 31.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 594.43 480.89 113.53 19.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.77 1.20 0.43 54.84
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.10 1.50 0.40 36.36
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.55 1.30 0.75 136.36
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.70 0.90 0.20 28.57
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.90 -0.09 0.99 110.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 613.91 613.91 613.91 597.18 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2,387.02 2,387.02 2,387.02 2,387.40 2,500.20
Year Ending Dec-18 2,429.83 2,429.83 2,429.83 2,428.71 2,582.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.17 1.17 1.17 1.42 0.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1.40 1.40 1.40 1.40 1.30
Year Ending Dec-17 4.77 4.77 4.77 4.76 3.02
Year Ending Dec-18 5.47 5.47 5.47 5.46 3.39

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

