Geojit Financial Services Ltd (GEOJ.NS)

GEOJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

135.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs135.20
Open
Rs136.00
Day's High
Rs137.20
Day's Low
Rs132.95
Volume
228,502
Avg. Vol
524,356
52-wk High
Rs147.05
52-wk Low
Rs31.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 --
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 --
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 --
(5) SELL 0 0 0 --
No Opinion 0 0 0 --
Mean Rating 1.50 2.00 2.00 --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 2 3,211.39 3,275.00 3,147.78 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 3,761.44 3,947.00 3,575.88 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 2 3.06 3.30 2.82 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 3.76 4.30 3.21 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 3,211.39 3,211.39 3,147.78 3,147.78 --
Year Ending Mar-19 3,761.44 3,761.44 3,575.88 3,575.88 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 3.06 3.06 2.82 2.82 --
Year Ending Mar-19 3.76 3.76 3.21 3.21 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

