Ge Power India Ltd (GEPO.NS)
GEPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
693.00INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs42.60 (+6.55%)
Prev Close
Rs650.40
Open
Rs674.95
Day's High
Rs714.90
Day's Low
Rs673.60
Volume
57,931
Avg. Vol
22,905
52-wk High
Rs747.90
52-wk Low
Rs435.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|4,479.00
|4,479.00
|4,479.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|21,157.00
|21,157.00
|21,157.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|21,000.00
|21,000.00
|21,000.00
|24,234.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|22,020.00
|22,020.00
|22,020.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|5.30
|5.30
|5.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|22.00
|22.00
|22.00
|27.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|26.70
|26.70
|26.70
|--
Historical Surprises
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,481.00
|4,941.90
|539.10
|9.84
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|5,400.00
|5,314.90
|85.10
|1.58
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|3,737.00
|4,399.70
|662.70
|17.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|6,401.00
|4,758.20
|1,642.80
|25.66
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|4,088.00
|2,796.30
|1,291.70
|31.60
Consensus Estimates Trend
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,479.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21,157.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21,000.00
|21,000.00
|21,000.00
|21,000.00
|24,234.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22,020.00
|22,020.00
|22,020.00
|22,020.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings