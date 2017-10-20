Edition:
Groupe Eurotunnel SE (GETP.PA)

GETP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

10.67EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€10.67
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,287,329
52-wk High
€10.90
52-wk Low
€8.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.64 2.47 2.47 2.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 1,037.74 1,058.29 1,021.18 1,216.01
Year Ending Dec-18 13 1,077.00 1,109.72 1,056.80 1,264.42
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.23 0.29 0.20 0.25
Year Ending Dec-18 13 0.26 0.33 0.21 0.30
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.20 17.20 17.20 9.95

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 222.33 231.70 9.37 4.21
Quarter Ending Jun-11 218.00 216.98 1.02 0.47
Quarter Ending Mar-11 181.60 179.20 2.40 1.32

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,037.74 1,037.74 1,037.74 1,037.97 1,216.01
Year Ending Dec-18 1,077.00 1,077.00 1,077.00 1,077.29 1,264.42
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.25
Year Ending Dec-18 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

