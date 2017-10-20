Groupe Eurotunnel SE (GETP.PA)
GETP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
10.67EUR
20 Oct 2017
10.67EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€10.67
€10.67
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,287,329
1,287,329
52-wk High
€10.90
€10.90
52-wk Low
€8.00
€8.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.64
|2.47
|2.47
|2.47
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|1,037.74
|1,058.29
|1,021.18
|1,216.01
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|1,077.00
|1,109.72
|1,056.80
|1,264.42
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|0.23
|0.29
|0.20
|0.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|0.26
|0.33
|0.21
|0.30
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|17.20
|17.20
|17.20
|9.95
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|222.33
|231.70
|9.37
|4.21
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|218.00
|216.98
|1.02
|0.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|181.60
|179.20
|2.40
|1.32
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,037.74
|1,037.74
|1,037.74
|1,037.97
|1,216.01
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,077.00
|1,077.00
|1,077.00
|1,077.29
|1,264.42
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|0.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.30
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0