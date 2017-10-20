Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 13 1,037.74 1,058.29 1,021.18 1,216.01 Year Ending Dec-18 13 1,077.00 1,109.72 1,056.80 1,264.42 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.23 0.29 0.20 0.25 Year Ending Dec-18 13 0.26 0.33 0.21 0.30 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.20 17.20 17.20 9.95