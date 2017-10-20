Edition:
India

Gecina SA (GFCP.PA)

GFCP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

135.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€135.55
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
89,541
52-wk High
€139.45
52-wk Low
€112.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 1
(3) HOLD 7 7 9 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.71 2.87

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 564.85 582.00 554.40 550.57
Year Ending Dec-18 4 724.58 743.00 695.00 577.03
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 5.01 5.53 4.70 5.39
Year Ending Dec-18 6 5.67 6.23 4.73 6.29

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 564.85 564.85 564.85 508.61 550.57
Year Ending Dec-18 724.58 724.58 724.58 570.72 577.03
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.01 5.01 5.01 4.89 5.39
Year Ending Dec-18 5.67 5.67 5.67 5.40 6.29

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Gecina SA News

» More GFCP.PA News