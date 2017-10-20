Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,663.19 1,683.10 1,648.00 1,644.29 Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,739.70 1,781.00 1,714.00 1,731.33 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 8 2.23 2.91 2.00 2.25 Year Ending Dec-18 8 2.51 3.32 2.10 2.54 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 13.40 13.40 13.40 --