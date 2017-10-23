Edition:
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFLR.NS)

GFLR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

698.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.80 (-2.35%)
Prev Close
Rs714.80
Open
Rs710.00
Day's High
Rs719.85
Day's Low
Rs693.75
Volume
33,264
Avg. Vol
91,745
52-wk High
Rs866.00
52-wk Low
Rs436.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 17,988.00 17,988.00 17,988.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 18,854.00 18,854.00 18,854.00 20,980.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 21,729.00 21,729.00 21,729.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 37.40 37.40 37.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 21.20 21.20 21.20 34.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 27.00 27.00 27.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,097.00 4,736.00 639.00 15.60
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,190.00 3,232.00 42.00 1.32
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,750.00 3,344.20 405.80 10.82

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 17,988.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 18,854.00 18,854.00 18,854.00 17,600.00 20,980.00
Year Ending Mar-19 21,729.00 21,729.00 21,729.00 21,317.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 37.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 21.20 21.20 21.20 17.90 34.00
Year Ending Mar-19 27.00 27.00 27.00 24.70 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

