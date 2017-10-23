Edition:
Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)

GFRD.L on London Stock Exchange

1,342.38GBp
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)

-5.62 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
1,348.00
Open
1,356.00
Day's High
1,356.00
Day's Low
1,340.00
Volume
101,785
Avg. Vol
320,551
52-wk High
1,592.00
52-wk Low
1,134.72

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.14 2.14 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 7 2,681.72 2,820.00 2,597.34 --
Year Ending Jun-18 7 2,810.58 2,953.00 2,681.62 2,925.81
Year Ending Jun-19 7 2,938.62 3,056.50 2,838.90 2,987.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 6 151.87 156.90 149.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 7 168.36 174.60 161.64 168.25
Year Ending Jun-19 7 187.05 200.90 176.85 190.55
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 13.80 13.80 13.80 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 2,681.72 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 2,810.58 2,810.58 2,808.35 2,801.77 2,925.81
Year Ending Jun-19 2,938.62 2,938.62 2,947.13 2,947.60 2,987.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 151.87 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 168.36 168.36 168.77 169.38 168.25
Year Ending Jun-19 187.05 187.05 188.15 188.27 190.55

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 3 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 3
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 2 2
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 3 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

