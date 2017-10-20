G4S PLC (GFS.L)
GFS.L on London Stock Exchange
280.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
280.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
280.40
280.40
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,780,330
4,780,330
52-wk High
342.60
342.60
52-wk Low
217.00
217.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.59
|2.59
|2.41
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|7,614.68
|7,955.48
|7,416.00
|7,195.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|7,946.15
|8,167.00
|7,807.00
|7,430.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|18.22
|18.84
|17.38
|16.97
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|20.12
|21.30
|18.30
|18.42
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|11.70
|12.20
|11.44
|10.27
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7,614.68
|7,614.68
|7,627.24
|7,661.11
|7,195.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7,946.15
|7,946.15
|7,946.15
|7,985.56
|7,430.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18.22
|18.22
|18.34
|18.33
|16.97
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20.12
|20.12
|20.12
|20.20
|18.42
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
