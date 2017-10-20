Edition:
India

G4S PLC (GFS.L)

GFS.L on London Stock Exchange

280.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
280.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,780,330
52-wk High
342.60
52-wk Low
217.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 6 6
(3) HOLD 8 8 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.59 2.59 2.41 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 7,614.68 7,955.48 7,416.00 7,195.46
Year Ending Dec-18 17 7,946.15 8,167.00 7,807.00 7,430.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 18.22 18.84 17.38 16.97
Year Ending Dec-18 18 20.12 21.30 18.30 18.42
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 11.70 12.20 11.44 10.27

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,614.68 7,614.68 7,627.24 7,661.11 7,195.46
Year Ending Dec-18 7,946.15 7,946.15 7,946.15 7,985.56 7,430.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18.22 18.22 18.34 18.33 16.97
Year Ending Dec-18 20.12 20.12 20.12 20.20 18.42

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

G4S PLC News

» More GFS.L News