Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 12 14,000.60 14,979.00 12,693.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 18,016.00 18,016.00 18,016.00 15,528.00 Year Ending Mar-17 17 50,645.70 55,477.00 47,665.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 62,832.30 67,971.00 57,517.00 64,850.90 Year Ending Mar-19 11 74,319.60 81,981.00 65,750.00 73,611.70 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 3.94 6.50 2.80 -- Year Ending Mar-17 15 18.69 23.90 15.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 33.51 38.50 29.10 35.24 Year Ending Mar-19 10 43.41 47.83 38.50 42.74