Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGAS.NS)

GGAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

909.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.50 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs917.65
Open
Rs921.00
Day's High
Rs922.70
Day's Low
Rs902.05
Volume
24,569
Avg. Vol
62,299
52-wk High
Rs945.00
52-wk Low
Rs470.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.94 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 7 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 3 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.35 2.28 2.39 2.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12 14,000.60 14,979.00 12,693.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 18,016.00 18,016.00 18,016.00 15,528.00
Year Ending Mar-17 17 50,645.70 55,477.00 47,665.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 62,832.30 67,971.00 57,517.00 64,850.90
Year Ending Mar-19 11 74,319.60 81,981.00 65,750.00 73,611.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 3.94 6.50 2.80 --
Year Ending Mar-17 15 18.69 23.90 15.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 33.51 38.50 29.10 35.24
Year Ending Mar-19 10 43.41 47.83 38.50 42.74

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 12,031.00 12,203.10 172.10 1.43
Quarter Ending Sep-16 12,342.10 12,271.40 70.69 0.57
Quarter Ending Jun-16 12,669.10 12,159.40 509.70 4.02
Quarter Ending Mar-16 14,086.50 13,842.60 243.90 1.73
Quarter Ending Dec-15 16,415.50 14,709.50 1,706.00 10.39

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14,000.60 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 18,016.00 18,016.00 18,016.00 18,016.00 15,528.00
Year Ending Mar-17 50,645.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 62,832.30 63,156.00 63,158.80 63,178.60 64,850.90
Year Ending Mar-19 74,319.60 74,533.80 73,030.60 71,929.90 73,611.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 2
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

