Gerdau SA (GGBR3.SA)

GGBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

11.65BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 11.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
340,073
52-wk High
R$ 13.47
52-wk Low
R$ 7.09

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.15 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 7 8
(3) HOLD 5 6 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.38 2.47 2.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 10,121.80 10,918.90 9,324.75 10,918.90
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 10,379.90 11,335.00 9,424.78 11,335.00
Year Ending Dec-17 14 37,427.60 43,675.20 35,834.00 41,457.10
Year Ending Dec-18 14 40,648.00 46,020.60 37,790.60 44,488.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.15 0.21 0.09 0.14
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.17 0.25 0.09 0.25
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.43 0.77 0.22 0.45
Year Ending Dec-18 13 0.70 1.17 0.37 0.77
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -6.06 -6.06 -6.06 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9,662.41 9,165.85 496.55 5.14
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,189.39 8,458.66 730.73 7.95
Quarter Ending Dec-16 9,361.36 8,619.63 741.73 7.92
Quarter Ending Sep-16 9,586.25 8,698.75 887.50 9.26
Quarter Ending Jun-16 12,152.40 10,429.00 1,723.36 14.18
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.04 0.04 0.00 13.64
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.03 0.48 0.45 1,324.33
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.00 -0.12 0.12 -5,850.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.12 0.05 0.07 57.63
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.07 0.01 0.06 85.29

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10,121.80 10,121.80 10,121.80 10,032.10 10,918.90
Quarter Ending Mar-18 10,379.90 10,379.90 10,379.90 10,110.40 11,335.00
Year Ending Dec-17 37,427.60 37,453.80 37,491.50 37,481.40 41,457.10
Year Ending Dec-18 40,648.00 40,745.90 40,724.40 40,838.60 44,488.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.14
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.15 0.25
Year Ending Dec-17 0.43 0.44 0.39 0.37 0.45
Year Ending Dec-18 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.64 0.77

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Gerdau SA News

