GHCL Ltd (GHCH.NS)

GHCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

251.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.00 (-3.83%)
Prev Close
Rs261.05
Open
Rs264.50
Day's High
Rs266.50
Day's Low
Rs249.10
Volume
1,942,307
Avg. Vol
378,293
52-wk High
Rs292.00
52-wk Low
Rs204.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 8.72 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 6,979.42 7,133.83 6,825.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 27,585.40 28,078.70 27,092.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 32,960.20 32,960.20 32,960.20 28,937.50
Year Ending Mar-19 1 36,256.20 36,256.20 36,256.20 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 8.72 9.04 8.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 33.05 36.40 29.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 42.36 42.36 42.36 38.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,979.42 8,806.00 1,826.58 26.17
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6,966.39 6,134.60 831.79 11.94
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6,820.00 7,048.10 228.10 3.34
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6,504.00 7,338.90 834.90 12.84
Quarter Ending Sep-15 6,126.82 6,530.40 403.58 6.59

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,979.42 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 27,585.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 32,960.20 32,960.20 30,885.10 31,033.60 28,937.50
Year Ending Mar-19 36,256.20 36,256.20 33,421.60 33,751.20 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

