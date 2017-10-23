Edition:
137.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.45 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs139.65
Open
Rs140.95
Day's High
Rs140.95
Day's Low
Rs135.65
Volume
176,970
Avg. Vol
247,079
52-wk High
Rs150.80
52-wk Low
Rs85.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.17 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3,272.10 3,328.21 3,216.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 13,071.60 13,071.60 13,071.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 14,076.00 14,260.00 13,892.00 13,979.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 15,821.20 16,639.00 15,003.30 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3.17 3.25 3.10 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 12.96 12.96 12.96 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 20.01 22.70 17.33 12.90
Year Ending Mar-19 1 19.39 19.39 19.39 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,581.26 3,233.58 347.68 9.71
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,272.10 3,333.48 61.37 1.88
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,255.00 3,037.70 217.30 6.68
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,690.00 3,525.30 164.70 4.46
Quarter Ending Dec-14 3,580.00 2,844.40 735.60 20.55
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4.22 4.16 0.07 1.54
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.17 5.45 2.27 71.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.80 2.73 0.07 2.50
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3.90 3.65 0.25 6.41
Quarter Ending Dec-14 4.00 1.41 2.59 64.75

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,272.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 13,071.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 14,076.00 14,076.00 14,141.50 14,141.50 13,979.00
Year Ending Mar-19 15,821.20 15,821.20 15,927.00 15,927.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 12.96 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 20.01 20.01 20.00 20.00 12.90
Year Ending Mar-19 19.39 19.39 19.86 19.86 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

