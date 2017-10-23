Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GJIP.NS)
GJIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
137.20INR
23 Oct 2017
137.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.45 (-1.75%)
Rs-2.45 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs139.65
Rs139.65
Open
Rs140.95
Rs140.95
Day's High
Rs140.95
Rs140.95
Day's Low
Rs135.65
Rs135.65
Volume
176,970
176,970
Avg. Vol
247,079
247,079
52-wk High
Rs150.80
Rs150.80
52-wk Low
Rs85.25
Rs85.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.17
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|3,272.10
|3,328.21
|3,216.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|13,071.60
|13,071.60
|13,071.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|14,076.00
|14,260.00
|13,892.00
|13,979.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|15,821.20
|16,639.00
|15,003.30
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|3.17
|3.25
|3.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|12.96
|12.96
|12.96
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|20.01
|22.70
|17.33
|12.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|19.39
|19.39
|19.39
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,581.26
|3,233.58
|347.68
|9.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,272.10
|3,333.48
|61.37
|1.88
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,255.00
|3,037.70
|217.30
|6.68
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,690.00
|3,525.30
|164.70
|4.46
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|3,580.00
|2,844.40
|735.60
|20.55
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4.22
|4.16
|0.07
|1.54
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.17
|5.45
|2.27
|71.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.80
|2.73
|0.07
|2.50
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3.90
|3.65
|0.25
|6.41
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|4.00
|1.41
|2.59
|64.75
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,272.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13,071.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14,076.00
|14,076.00
|14,141.50
|14,141.50
|13,979.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15,821.20
|15,821.20
|15,927.00
|15,927.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12.96
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20.01
|20.01
|20.00
|20.00
|12.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|19.39
|19.39
|19.86
|19.86
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power says co among successful bidders for solar power project in e-reverse auction
- BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power Co gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD
- BRIEF-India's Gujarat Industries Power Co June-qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power Co approves appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD