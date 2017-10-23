Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3,272.10 3,328.21 3,216.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 13,071.60 13,071.60 13,071.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 14,076.00 14,260.00 13,892.00 13,979.00 Year Ending Mar-19 2 15,821.20 16,639.00 15,003.30 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3.17 3.25 3.10 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 12.96 12.96 12.96 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 20.01 22.70 17.33 12.90 Year Ending Mar-19 1 19.39 19.39 19.39 --