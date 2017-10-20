Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 18 9,855.62 10,333.00 8,333.00 9,150.86 Year Ending Dec-18 17 10,150.70 10,705.00 9,202.00 9,425.47 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 19 31.72 35.50 18.00 31.99 Year Ending Dec-18 19 33.59 38.00 21.00 33.36 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 4.17 8.30 0.20 7.45