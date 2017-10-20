GKN PLC (GKN.L)
GKN.L on London Stock Exchange
303.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
303.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
303.40
303.40
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
8,102,250
8,102,250
52-wk High
379.30
379.30
52-wk Low
295.20
295.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|8
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.11
|2.11
|2.11
|2.11
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|9,855.62
|10,333.00
|8,333.00
|9,150.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|10,150.70
|10,705.00
|9,202.00
|9,425.47
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|31.72
|35.50
|18.00
|31.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|33.59
|38.00
|21.00
|33.36
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|4.17
|8.30
|0.20
|7.45
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1,336.00
|1,312.00
|24.00
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9,855.62
|9,907.68
|9,918.66
|9,862.39
|9,150.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10,150.70
|10,129.50
|10,148.40
|10,095.00
|9,425.47
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|31.72
|33.22
|33.10
|33.14
|31.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|33.59
|35.04
|35.22
|35.34
|33.36
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|2
|5
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|5
|1
|7
- UK engineer GKN considers split into two - Sunday Times
- BRIEF-GE Additive signed MoU with GKN PLC for additive manufacturing
- UPDATE 1-Miners provide foundation for FTSE while ConvaTec plummets
- Miners provide foundation for FTSE while Convatec plummets
- UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE retreats from record as pound, GKN weigh