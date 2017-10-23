Edition:
India

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS)

GLAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,449.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs11.55 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs2,437.70
Open
Rs2,426.00
Day's High
Rs2,470.00
Day's Low
Rs2,421.70
Volume
6,920
Avg. Vol
8,691
52-wk High
Rs2,983.45
52-wk Low
Rs2,201.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 6 7
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.30 3.30 3.36 3.23

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 7,292.00 7,292.00 7,292.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 10,413.00 10,413.00 10,413.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9 29,429.40 31,443.30 28,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 32,572.70 33,660.00 31,338.00 35,281.70
Year Ending Mar-19 8 36,308.60 38,625.00 34,386.00 36,734.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 8 38.34 49.50 32.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 43.20 46.80 37.49 64.93
Year Ending Mar-19 8 52.19 58.60 40.29 46.13

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,292.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 10,413.00 10,413.00 10,413.00 10,413.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 29,429.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 32,572.70 32,500.70 32,500.70 32,500.70 35,281.70
Year Ending Mar-19 36,308.60 36,326.00 36,326.00 36,326.00 36,734.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 38.34 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 43.20 43.20 43.20 43.20 64.93
Year Ending Mar-19 52.19 52.19 52.19 52.19 46.13

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

