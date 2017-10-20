GL Events SA (GLTN.PA)
GLTN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
26.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|2
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.20
|1.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|960.02
|967.30
|950.00
|979.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|990.26
|1,010.00
|950.00
|1,016.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|1.73
|1.80
|1.64
|1.56
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|1.86
|2.00
|1.69
|1.81
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|14.50
|14.50
|14.50
|9.80
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|223.00
|232.71
|9.71
|4.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|155.90
|159.67
|3.77
|2.42
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|220.30
|224.20
|3.90
|1.77
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|960.02
|960.02
|960.02
|956.96
|979.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|990.26
|990.26
|986.26
|975.52
|1,016.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.73
|1.73
|1.73
|1.69
|1.56
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.86
|1.86
|1.85
|1.79
|1.81
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0