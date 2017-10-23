Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC.NS)
GMDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
174.20INR
Change (% chg)
Rs18.75 (+12.06%)
Rs18.75 (+12.06%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|2.66
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|4,611.00
|4,611.00
|4,611.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|6,028.00
|6,028.00
|6,028.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|14,969.00
|15,359.00
|14,722.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|18,265.00
|19,420.00
|16,719.00
|15,649.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|20,229.70
|21,714.00
|18,503.00
|16,290.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|2.66
|2.66
|2.66
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|4.32
|4.32
|4.32
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|9.75
|10.40
|8.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|11.90
|12.40
|11.10
|10.22
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|13.80
|14.90
|13.00
|11.97
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|2,953.67
|2,657.10
|296.57
|10.04
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2,343.33
|2,477.35
|134.02
|5.72
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|3,275.75
|3,165.97
|109.78
|3.35
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|4,136.25
|4,004.84
|131.41
|3.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|3,281.00
|3,263.70
|17.30
|0.53
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,611.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|6,028.00
|6,028.00
|6,028.00
|6,028.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14,969.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18,265.00
|18,265.00
|18,265.00
|18,265.00
|15,649.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20,229.70
|20,229.70
|20,229.70
|20,229.70
|16,290.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings