GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GMRI.BO)
GMRI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
16.15INR
9:40am IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.15 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
Rs16.00
Open
Rs16.00
Day's High
Rs16.15
Day's Low
Rs15.85
Volume
91,291
Avg. Vol
4,058,425
52-wk High
Rs22.10
52-wk Low
Rs10.25
Consensus Recommendations
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Historical Surprises
Consensus Estimates Trend
Estimates Revisions Summary
- BRIEF-GMR Infrastructure says unit enters agreement to issue $350 mln of fixed rate notes
- BRIEF-GMR Infra says GMR Goa International Airport concludes fund raising for Mopa airport project.
- India's GMR, four others other bid for Belgrade airport
- BRIEF-GMR Infrastructure enters agreements for divestment of Indonesian coal mining entities to PT Gems, Indonesia