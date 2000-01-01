GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GMRI.NS)
GMRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
17.25INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.30 (+8.15%)
Prev Close
Rs15.95
Open
Rs16.05
Day's High
Rs17.40
Day's Low
Rs15.90
Volume
33,624,059
Avg. Vol
36,795,896
52-wk High
Rs22.05
52-wk Low
Rs10.20
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available;
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
- BRIEF-GMR Infrastructure says unit enters agreement to issue $350 mln of fixed rate notes
- BRIEF-GMR Infra says GMR Goa International Airport concludes fund raising for Mopa airport project.
- India's GMR, four others other bid for Belgrade airport
- BRIEF-GMR Infrastructure enters agreements for divestment of Indonesian coal mining entities to PT Gems, Indonesia