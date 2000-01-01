Edition:
India

GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GMRI.NS)

GMRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

17.25INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.30 (+8.15%)
Prev Close
Rs15.95
Open
Rs16.05
Day's High
Rs17.40
Day's Low
Rs15.90
Volume
33,624,059
Avg. Vol
36,795,896
52-wk High
Rs22.05
52-wk Low
Rs10.20

Consensus Recommendations

No consensus recommendations data available;

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

No consensus analysis data available.

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

No consensus estimates data available.

Estimates Revisions Summary

No estimates revision data available.

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials

GMR Infrastructure Ltd News