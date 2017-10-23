Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 10 2,317.52 2,352.00 2,280.00 1,608.51 Year Ending Sep-18 10 2,638.75 2,713.00 2,535.00 1,702.39 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 10 15.26 15.90 13.05 17.49 Year Ending Sep-18 10 17.19 18.10 15.60 19.04