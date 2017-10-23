Greene King PLC (GNK.L)
GNK.L on London Stock Exchange
541.00GBp
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
-2.00 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
543.00
Open
539.50
Day's High
544.00
Day's Low
539.00
Volume
184,415
Avg. Vol
1,502,302
52-wk High
773.78
52-wk Low
518.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|April
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|8
|9
|7
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.61
|2.53
|2.18
|2.13
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|13
|2,197.66
|2,247.20
|2,169.00
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|17
|2,187.86
|2,288.00
|2,106.40
|2,252.25
|Year Ending Apr-19
|17
|2,203.70
|2,342.40
|2,113.60
|2,310.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|14
|70.68
|71.40
|69.90
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|18
|67.67
|72.30
|65.94
|76.03
|Year Ending Apr-19
|18
|68.31
|75.60
|62.70
|80.04
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|1.15
|1.70
|0.60
|1.87
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|2,197.66
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|2,187.86
|2,187.86
|2,187.86
|2,223.30
|2,252.25
|Year Ending Apr-19
|2,203.70
|2,203.70
|2,205.72
|2,259.84
|2,310.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|70.68
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|67.67
|67.67
|68.08
|70.55
|76.03
|Year Ending Apr-19
|68.31
|68.31
|68.86
|72.68
|80.04
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|0
|0
|2
