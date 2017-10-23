Godrej Industries Ltd (GODI.NS)
GODI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
579.45INR
3:47pm IST
579.45INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.55 (-1.95%)
Rs-11.55 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
Rs591.00
Rs591.00
Open
Rs591.00
Rs591.00
Day's High
Rs594.85
Rs594.85
Day's Low
Rs575.25
Rs575.25
Volume
369,054
369,054
Avg. Vol
437,811
437,811
52-wk High
Rs699.00
Rs699.00
52-wk Low
Rs363.60
Rs363.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|117,677.00
|126,202.00
|106,890.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|125,946.00
|156,590.00
|95,302.00
|131,681.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|163,480.00
|163,480.00
|163,480.00
|145,332.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|11.90
|17.60
|8.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|15.30
|16.00
|14.60
|15.75
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|19.60
|19.60
|19.60
|21.15
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|21,341.00
|21,269.70
|71.30
|0.33
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|3,800.00
|25,436.70
|21,636.70
|569.39
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|23,940.50
|22,365.60
|1,574.92
|6.58
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|24,657.40
|22,734.10
|1,923.30
|7.80
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|21,516.30
|22,908.80
|1,392.50
|6.47
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|2.21
|1.33
|0.88
|39.77
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|2.63
|1.93
|0.70
|26.61
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|1.77
|1.58
|0.19
|10.91
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|117,677.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|125,946.00
|125,946.00
|125,946.00
|109,533.00
|131,681.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|163,480.00
|163,480.00
|163,480.00
|147,704.00
|145,332.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15.30
|15.30
|15.30
|13.60
|15.75
|Year Ending Mar-19
|19.60
|19.60
|19.60
|19.40
|21.15
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Godrej Agrovet $178 million IPO subscribed over 95 times
- India's Godrej Agrovet $178 mln IPO subscribed over 95 times
- BRIEF-India's Godrej Industries June-qtr consol profit down 42 pct
- BRIEF-Godrej Agrovet files for IPO
- BRIEF-India's Godrej Industries seeks members' nod for increase in borrowing limits of co