Edition:
India

Godrej Industries Ltd (GODI.NS)

GODI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

579.45INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.55 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
Rs591.00
Open
Rs591.00
Day's High
Rs594.85
Day's Low
Rs575.25
Volume
369,054
Avg. Vol
437,811
52-wk High
Rs699.00
52-wk Low
Rs363.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 117,677.00 126,202.00 106,890.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 125,946.00 156,590.00 95,302.00 131,681.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 163,480.00 163,480.00 163,480.00 145,332.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 11.90 17.60 8.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 15.30 16.00 14.60 15.75
Year Ending Mar-19 1 19.60 19.60 19.60 21.15

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 21,341.00 21,269.70 71.30 0.33
Quarter Ending Mar-16 3,800.00 25,436.70 21,636.70 569.39
Quarter Ending Dec-14 23,940.50 22,365.60 1,574.92 6.58
Quarter Ending Sep-14 24,657.40 22,734.10 1,923.30 7.80
Quarter Ending Jun-14 21,516.30 22,908.80 1,392.50 6.47
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 2.21 1.33 0.88 39.77
Quarter Ending Sep-14 2.63 1.93 0.70 26.61
Quarter Ending Jun-14 1.77 1.58 0.19 10.91

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 117,677.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 125,946.00 125,946.00 125,946.00 109,533.00 131,681.00
Year Ending Mar-19 163,480.00 163,480.00 163,480.00 147,704.00 145,332.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 11.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15.30 15.30 15.30 13.60 15.75
Year Ending Mar-19 19.60 19.60 19.60 19.40 21.15

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Godrej Industries Ltd News

» More GODI.NS News