Edition:
India

Groupe Gorge SA (GOEG.PA)

GOEG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€20.51
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
11,504
52-wk High
€24.81
52-wk Low
€17.31

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.67 3.67 3.67 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 295.03 297.10 294.00 340.07
Year Ending Dec-18 3 328.70 336.10 321.00 367.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.20 0.21 0.19 0.99
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.51 0.54 0.48 1.26
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 292.10 292.10 292.10 75.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 66.00 70.60 4.60 6.97

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 295.03 295.03 295.70 296.93 340.07
Year Ending Dec-18 328.70 328.70 326.37 321.80 367.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.20 0.20 0.18 0.14 0.99
Year Ending Dec-18 0.51 0.51 0.54 0.46 1.26

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Groupe Gorge SA News

» More GOEG.PA News