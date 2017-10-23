Edition:
Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L)

GOG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,705.20GBp
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

5.20 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
1,700.00
Open
1,708.00
Day's High
1,713.00
Day's Low
1,694.00
Volume
36,202
Avg. Vol
145,891
52-wk High
2,344.00
52-wk Low
1,442.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.80 1.82 1.82

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 10 3,442.31 3,510.60 3,309.25 --
Year Ending Jun-18 10 3,255.02 3,583.00 3,039.80 3,347.78
Year Ending Jun-19 9 2,830.01 3,729.00 2,345.40 2,613.96
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 10 208.61 215.04 199.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 9 185.80 216.70 161.15 201.26
Year Ending Jun-19 8 172.05 225.19 155.55 188.77
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -3.40 -3.40 -3.40 6.03

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 3,442.31 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 3,255.02 3,249.24 3,257.84 3,299.23 3,347.78
Year Ending Jun-19 2,830.01 2,824.92 2,838.07 2,882.74 2,613.96
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 208.61 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 185.80 185.80 190.71 199.60 201.26
Year Ending Jun-19 172.05 172.97 177.04 186.68 188.77

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 2
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Go-Ahead Group PLC News

