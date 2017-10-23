Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 10 3,442.31 3,510.60 3,309.25 -- Year Ending Jun-18 10 3,255.02 3,583.00 3,039.80 3,347.78 Year Ending Jun-19 9 2,830.01 3,729.00 2,345.40 2,613.96 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 10 208.61 215.04 199.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 9 185.80 216.70 161.15 201.26 Year Ending Jun-19 8 172.05 225.19 155.55 188.77 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -3.40 -3.40 -3.40 6.03