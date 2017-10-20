Bourbon Corporation SA (GPBN.PA)
GPBN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
7.43EUR
20 Oct 2017
7.43EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€7.43
€7.43
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
40,268
40,268
52-wk High
€12.76
€12.76
52-wk Low
€6.90
€6.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|2.75
|2.25
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|274.00
|274.00
|274.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|853.78
|873.29
|825.00
|1,173.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|978.59
|1,071.53
|902.00
|1,252.28
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|-3.44
|-1.30
|-4.28
|-1.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|-2.59
|-0.50
|-3.90
|-1.75
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|254.00
|234.00
|20.00
|7.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|251.00
|225.50
|25.50
|10.16
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|475.20
|244.40
|230.80
|48.57
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|321.00
|259.10
|61.90
|19.28
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|341.00
|331.70
|9.30
|2.73
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|274.00
|274.00
|274.00
|274.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|853.78
|853.78
|871.86
|965.85
|1,173.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|978.59
|978.59
|997.96
|1,113.85
|1,252.28
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-3.44
|-3.43
|-3.41
|-3.16
|-1.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-2.59
|-2.69
|-2.67
|-2.39
|-1.75
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|1