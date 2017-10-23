Edition:
Granules India Ltd (GRAN.NS)

GRAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

141.45INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.20 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
Rs143.65
Open
Rs145.00
Day's High
Rs146.50
Day's Low
Rs140.50
Volume
3,485,447
Avg. Vol
1,903,032
52-wk High
Rs157.25
52-wk Low
Rs91.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.07 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.70 1.70 1.90 1.90

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 3,781.29 4,147.00 3,172.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 4,964.00 4,964.00 4,964.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9 14,983.00 16,256.00 14,197.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 16,568.10 17,339.00 15,284.00 19,634.30
Year Ending Mar-19 10 20,098.80 22,915.00 16,812.00 24,736.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 2.07 2.30 1.90 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 2.46 2.46 2.46 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 7.04 7.70 6.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 8.43 9.50 7.10 10.16
Year Ending Mar-19 11 10.67 12.90 8.60 12.33
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.60 11.60 11.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,736.00 3,787.33 51.33 1.37
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,781.29 3,552.53 228.75 6.05
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,781.40 3,592.38 189.02 5.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,775.57 3,635.66 139.92 3.71
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,829.75 3,435.04 394.71 10.31
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.03 1.60 0.43 21.31
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.07 2.08 0.01 0.64
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.80 1.77 0.03 1.67
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.60 1.85 0.25 15.62
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.70 1.75 0.05 2.94

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,781.29 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 4,964.00 4,964.00 4,964.00 5,072.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 14,983.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 16,568.10 16,568.10 16,568.10 16,558.20 19,634.30
Year Ending Mar-19 20,098.80 20,146.30 20,146.30 20,589.10 24,736.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.07 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2.46 2.46 2.46 2.79 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7.04 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 8.43 8.45 8.45 8.38 10.16
Year Ending Mar-19 10.67 10.72 10.72 10.92 12.33

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Granules India Ltd News

