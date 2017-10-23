Granules India Ltd (GRAN.NS)
GRAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
141.45INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|2.07
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.70
|1.70
|1.90
|1.90
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|3,781.29
|4,147.00
|3,172.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|4,964.00
|4,964.00
|4,964.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|14,983.00
|16,256.00
|14,197.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|16,568.10
|17,339.00
|15,284.00
|19,634.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|20,098.80
|22,915.00
|16,812.00
|24,736.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|2.07
|2.30
|1.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|2.46
|2.46
|2.46
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|7.04
|7.70
|6.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|8.43
|9.50
|7.10
|10.16
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|10.67
|12.90
|8.60
|12.33
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|11.60
|11.60
|11.60
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,736.00
|3,787.33
|51.33
|1.37
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,781.29
|3,552.53
|228.75
|6.05
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,781.40
|3,592.38
|189.02
|5.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,775.57
|3,635.66
|139.92
|3.71
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,829.75
|3,435.04
|394.71
|10.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.03
|1.60
|0.43
|21.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.07
|2.08
|0.01
|0.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.80
|1.77
|0.03
|1.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.60
|1.85
|0.25
|15.62
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.70
|1.75
|0.05
|2.94
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,781.29
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|4,964.00
|4,964.00
|4,964.00
|5,072.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14,983.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16,568.10
|16,568.10
|16,568.10
|16,558.20
|19,634.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20,098.80
|20,146.30
|20,146.30
|20,589.10
|24,736.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.07
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2.46
|2.46
|2.46
|2.79
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7.04
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8.43
|8.45
|8.45
|8.38
|10.16
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10.67
|10.72
|10.72
|10.92
|12.33
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Granules India gets USFDA approval for Prasugrel tablet
- BRIEF-Granules India gets shareholders' nod for rise in investment limit of foreign institutional, portfolio investors
- BRIEF-Granules India approves QIP issue price of 121.25 rupees/shr
- BRIEF-Granules India seeks shareholders' nod for increase in investment limits of FIIs/FPIs
- BRIEF-Granules India declares dividend of 0.25 rupees per share