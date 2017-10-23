Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 3,781.29 4,147.00 3,172.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 4,964.00 4,964.00 4,964.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 9 14,983.00 16,256.00 14,197.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 16,568.10 17,339.00 15,284.00 19,634.30 Year Ending Mar-19 10 20,098.80 22,915.00 16,812.00 24,736.50 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 2.07 2.30 1.90 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 2.46 2.46 2.46 -- Year Ending Mar-17 10 7.04 7.70 6.80 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 8.43 9.50 7.10 10.16 Year Ending Mar-19 11 10.67 12.90 8.60 12.33 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.60 11.60 11.60 --