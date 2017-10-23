Edition:
India

Grasim Industries Ltd (GRAS.NS)

GRAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,182.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs43.40 (+3.81%)
Prev Close
Rs1,138.65
Open
Rs1,145.00
Day's High
Rs1,188.00
Day's Low
Rs1,124.50
Volume
645,654
Avg. Vol
1,340,435
52-wk High
Rs1,375.00
52-wk Low
Rs781.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 17.90 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 7 7
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.38 2.38 2.47 2.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 82,333.40 106,936.00 23,980.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 14 372,581.00 410,678.00 346,540.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 452,820.00 551,855.00 401,212.00 451,128.00
Year Ending Mar-19 12 538,180.00 688,198.00 443,419.00 499,906.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 17.90 17.90 17.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 68.96 82.00 60.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 73.16 103.76 51.00 84.73
Year Ending Mar-19 12 91.18 114.96 62.50 103.92
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.20 17.20 17.20 20.17

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 106,411.00 98,459.20 7,951.80 7.47
Quarter Ending Mar-17 82,333.40 99,954.00 17,620.65 21.40
Quarter Ending Dec-16 53,639.50 84,953.60 31,314.10 58.38
Quarter Ending Sep-16 24,754.00 82,927.60 58,173.60 235.01
Quarter Ending Jun-16 94,335.50 90,041.00 4,294.50 4.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 82,333.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 372,581.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 452,820.00 453,244.00 450,736.00 434,432.00 451,128.00
Year Ending Mar-19 538,180.00 538,244.00 530,539.00 502,184.00 499,906.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Grasim Industries Ltd News

» More GRAS.NS News