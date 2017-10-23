Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 82,333.40 106,936.00 23,980.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 14 372,581.00 410,678.00 346,540.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 452,820.00 551,855.00 401,212.00 451,128.00 Year Ending Mar-19 12 538,180.00 688,198.00 443,419.00 499,906.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 17.90 17.90 17.90 -- Year Ending Mar-17 11 68.96 82.00 60.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 73.16 103.76 51.00 84.73 Year Ending Mar-19 12 91.18 114.96 62.50 103.92 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.20 17.20 17.20 20.17