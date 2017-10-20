Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 810.33 819.10 798.00 827.20 Year Ending Dec-18 4 848.15 871.50 812.00 857.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 3.87 4.30 3.33 4.45 Year Ending Dec-18 4 4.72 5.01 4.16 4.98 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 37.90 37.90 37.90 16.80