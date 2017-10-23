Edition:
India

Greggs PLC (GRG.L)

GRG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,285.20GBp
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

2.20 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
1,283.00
Open
1,280.00
Day's High
1,290.00
Day's Low
1,272.00
Volume
22,501
Avg. Vol
228,014
52-wk High
1,304.84
52-wk Low
891.17

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.14 2.14 2.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 953.81 965.00 929.90 930.15
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1,020.72 1,033.50 998.30 979.61
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 62.70 64.60 59.80 62.79
Year Ending Dec-18 7 67.02 70.45 63.19 68.63
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.80 7.80 7.80 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 953.81 954.01 950.29 950.62 930.15
Year Ending Dec-18 1,020.72 1,022.06 1,015.32 1,007.99 979.61
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 62.70 62.87 62.75 62.48 62.79
Year Ending Dec-18 67.02 67.34 67.12 66.89 68.63

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Greggs PLC News

» More GRG.L News