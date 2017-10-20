Grendene SA (GRND3.SA)
GRND3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
26.60BRL
20 Oct 2017
26.60BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 26.60
R$ 26.60
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
379,012
379,012
52-wk High
R$ 31.49
R$ 31.49
52-wk Low
R$ 16.01
R$ 16.01
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|--
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2,156.00
|2,156.00
|2,156.00
|2,491.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2,360.00
|2,360.00
|2,360.00
|2,625.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|2.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2.41
|2.41
|2.41
|2.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|478.10
|414.62
|63.48
|13.28
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|295.00
|244.40
|50.60
|17.15
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,156.00
|2,156.00
|2,156.00
|2,156.00
|2,491.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,360.00
|2,360.00
|2,360.00
|2,360.00
|2,625.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|2.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.41
|2.41
|2.41
|2.41
|2.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0