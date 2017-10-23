Edition:
India

Grindwell Norton Ltd (GRNN.NS)

GRNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

437.20INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs437.75
Open
Rs432.55
Day's High
Rs444.00
Day's Low
Rs428.00
Volume
17,650
Avg. Vol
29,440
52-wk High
Rs454.85
52-wk Low
Rs288.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.20 2.20 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3,518.00 3,518.00 3,518.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 12,664.70 13,111.00 12,432.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 13,785.50 14,331.00 13,240.00 14,178.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 15,204.50 16,036.00 14,373.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 10.33 10.80 10.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 11.80 12.50 11.10 11.75
Year Ending Mar-19 2 13.65 14.70 12.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,270.00 3,288.60 18.60 0.57
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,518.00 3,187.20 330.80 9.40
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,017.33 3,045.70 28.37 0.94
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,330.00 3,035.40 294.60 8.85
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,900.00 3,249.90 349.90 12.07
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 2.45 2.63 0.18 7.13
Quarter Ending Dec-15 2.41 1.99 0.43 17.81
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2.54 2.23 0.31 12.01
Quarter Ending Jun-15 2.55 2.32 0.23 8.84
Quarter Ending Mar-15 2.35 2.44 0.10 4.05

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,518.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 12,664.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 13,785.50 13,785.50 14,281.50 14,281.50 14,178.00
Year Ending Mar-19 15,204.50 15,204.50 16,159.50 16,159.50 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 10.33 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 11.80 11.80 12.45 12.45 11.75
Year Ending Mar-19 13.65 13.65 14.65 14.65 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Grindwell Norton Ltd News