Graphite India Ltd (GRPH.BO)
GRPH.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
658.85INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|19 Dec 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|14,093.70
|15,624.00
|12,405.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|22,365.10
|25,237.00
|15,587.60
|18,777.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|36,126.90
|43,929.00
|17,302.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|3.20
|4.20
|2.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|19.60
|27.10
|4.72
|6.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|43.37
|62.80
|5.34
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14,093.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|22,365.10
|22,365.10
|22,365.10
|19,172.70
|18,777.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36,126.90
|36,126.90
|36,126.90
|28,457.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19.60
|19.60
|19.60
|10.02
|6.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|43.37
|43.37
|43.37
|22.42
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0