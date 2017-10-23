Graphite India Ltd (GRPH.NS)
GRPH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
454.10INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.10 (+0.91%)
Rs4.10 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.60
|1.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|14,093.70
|15,624.00
|12,405.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|19,172.70
|20,997.00
|15,587.60
|14,796.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|28,457.20
|34,368.00
|17,302.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|3.20
|4.20
|2.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|10.02
|14.80
|4.72
|4.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|22.42
|40.30
|5.34
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14,093.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19,172.70
|19,172.70
|18,699.40
|18,520.40
|14,796.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|28,457.20
|28,457.20
|27,045.50
|26,028.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10.02
|10.02
|8.87
|7.98
|4.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22.42
|22.42
|18.61
|16.09
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0