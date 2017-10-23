Edition:
India

Growthpoint Properties Ltd (GRTJ.J)

GRTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,525.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
2,524.00
Open
2,500.00
Day's High
2,535.00
Day's Low
2,500.00
Volume
5,690,971
Avg. Vol
7,534,469
52-wk High
2,817.00
52-wk Low
2,361.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 6 6 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 6 9,580.25 10,755.00 6,636.31 --
Year Ending Jun-18 6 10,236.90 11,533.00 7,052.26 9,890.57
Year Ending Jun-19 5 10,695.00 12,504.00 7,467.38 8,242.25
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 4 194.85 195.20 194.20 --
Year Ending Jun-18 5 207.48 208.70 205.50 209.15
Year Ending Jun-19 5 222.68 232.30 216.80 221.70
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.20 8.20 8.20 7.70

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 9,580.25 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 10,236.90 10,236.90 10,247.30 10,111.90 9,890.57
Year Ending Jun-19 10,695.00 10,695.00 10,711.40 9,818.86 8,242.25
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 194.85 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 207.48 207.48 207.60 207.73 209.15
Year Ending Jun-19 222.68 222.68 223.90 219.90 221.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Growthpoint Properties Ltd News