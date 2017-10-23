Edition:
Garware Wall Ropes Ltd (GRWL.NS)

GRWL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

900.40INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.45 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs895.95
Open
Rs890.00
Day's High
Rs908.00
Day's Low
Rs880.00
Volume
12,607
Avg. Vol
19,525
52-wk High
Rs994.85
52-wk Low
Rs487.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 8,608.15 8,630.00 8,586.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 9,718.70 9,718.70 9,718.70 9,561.23
Year Ending Mar-19 1 10,690.60 10,690.60 10,690.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 36.40 36.40 36.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 46.06 46.06 46.06 36.94
Year Ending Mar-19 1 53.65 53.65 53.65 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,392.17 2,432.42 40.25 1.68
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,231.52 1,942.77 288.75 12.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,411.28 2,248.45 162.83 6.75
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2,512.82 2,140.94 371.88 14.80
Quarter Ending Mar-15 2,018.43 1,968.35 50.08 2.48

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 8,608.15 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9,718.70 9,718.70 9,718.70 9,412.58 9,561.23
Year Ending Mar-19 10,690.60 10,690.60 10,690.60 -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

