Garware Wall Ropes Ltd (GRWL.NS)
GRWL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
900.40INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.45 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs895.95
Open
Rs890.00
Day's High
Rs908.00
Day's Low
Rs880.00
Volume
12,607
Avg. Vol
19,525
52-wk High
Rs994.85
52-wk Low
Rs487.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|8,608.15
|8,630.00
|8,586.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|9,718.70
|9,718.70
|9,718.70
|9,561.23
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|10,690.60
|10,690.60
|10,690.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|36.40
|36.40
|36.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|46.06
|46.06
|46.06
|36.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|53.65
|53.65
|53.65
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,392.17
|2,432.42
|40.25
|1.68
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,231.52
|1,942.77
|288.75
|12.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,411.28
|2,248.45
|162.83
|6.75
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2,512.82
|2,140.94
|371.88
|14.80
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|2,018.43
|1,968.35
|50.08
|2.48
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8,608.15
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9,718.70
|9,718.70
|9,718.70
|9,412.58
|9,561.23
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10,690.60
|10,690.60
|10,690.60
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings