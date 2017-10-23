Edition:
Global Telecom Holding SAE (GTHE.CA)

GTHE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

6.47EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.04 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
£6.43
Open
£6.44
Day's High
£6.48
Day's Low
£6.41
Volume
2,618,205
Avg. Vol
6,480,399
52-wk High
£7.94
52-wk Low
£4.72

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.01 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 4 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 4 5 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.09 2.17 2.21 2.13

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 794.41 794.41 794.41 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 779.32 779.32 779.32 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 3,095.79 3,239.93 2,806.00 3,100.00
Year Ending Dec-18 7 3,230.37 3,395.32 2,888.00 3,043.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.01 0.01 0.01 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.01 0.01 0.01 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.06
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.04 0.05 0.02 0.01

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 794.36 765.10 29.26 3.68
Quarter Ending Mar-17 786.70 752.40 34.30 4.36
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,030.00 787.80 242.20 23.51
Quarter Ending Jun-16 726.00 692.80 33.20 4.57
Quarter Ending Mar-16 726.00 707.10 18.90 2.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.01 0.00 0.01 77.78
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.05 0.00 0.05 100.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.00 0.01 0.01 1,566.67
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 794.41 794.41 794.41 794.41 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 779.32 779.32 779.32 779.32 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3,095.79 3,095.79 3,128.81 3,142.11 3,100.00
Year Ending Dec-18 3,230.37 3,230.37 3,230.37 3,195.10 3,043.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.06
Year Ending Dec-18 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

