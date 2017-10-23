Global Telecom Holding SAE (GTHE.CA)
GTHE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
6.47EGP
23 Oct 2017
6.47EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£0.04 (+0.62%)
£0.04 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
£6.43
£6.43
Open
£6.44
£6.44
Day's High
£6.48
£6.48
Day's Low
£6.41
£6.41
Volume
2,618,205
2,618,205
Avg. Vol
6,480,399
6,480,399
52-wk High
£7.94
£7.94
52-wk Low
£4.72
£4.72
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.01
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|4
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.09
|2.17
|2.21
|2.13
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|794.41
|794.41
|794.41
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|779.32
|779.32
|779.32
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|3,095.79
|3,239.93
|2,806.00
|3,100.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|3,230.37
|3,395.32
|2,888.00
|3,043.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|0.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|0.04
|0.05
|0.02
|0.01
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|794.36
|765.10
|29.26
|3.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|786.70
|752.40
|34.30
|4.36
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,030.00
|787.80
|242.20
|23.51
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|726.00
|692.80
|33.20
|4.57
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|726.00
|707.10
|18.90
|2.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|77.78
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.05
|0.00
|0.05
|100.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|1,566.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|794.41
|794.41
|794.41
|794.41
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|779.32
|779.32
|779.32
|779.32
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,095.79
|3,095.79
|3,128.81
|3,142.11
|3,100.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,230.37
|3,230.37
|3,230.37
|3,195.10
|3,043.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|0.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil lifts most markets, but global concerns weigh
- BRIEF-Egypt's Global Telecom Q2 profit rises
- BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange updates on block trading of Global Telecom Holding
- BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange lists Global Telecom Holding's issued capital decrease
- BRIEF-Global Telecom unit Jazz acquires additional 4G/LTE spectrum in Pakistan