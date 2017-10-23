Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 839.50 848.00 831.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 19 3,046.15 3,771.00 2,953.00 3,410.14 Year Ending Dec-18 18 3,118.71 3,214.00 2,959.74 3,594.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 18 2.39 4.60 1.80 4.50 Year Ending Dec-18 19 2.85 3.69 2.13 4.95 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 3.90 8.80 -1.00 10.78