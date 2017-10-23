Gemalto NV (GTO.AS)
GTO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
32.24EUR
23 Oct 2017
32.24EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€32.24
€32.24
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,120,502
1,120,502
52-wk High
€63.81
€63.81
52-wk Low
€30.90
€30.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|13
|13
|14
|16
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|4
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.10
|3.14
|3.14
|3.05
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|839.50
|848.00
|831.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|3,046.15
|3,771.00
|2,953.00
|3,410.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|3,118.71
|3,214.00
|2,959.74
|3,594.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|2.39
|4.60
|1.80
|4.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|2.85
|3.69
|2.13
|4.95
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|3.90
|8.80
|-1.00
|10.78
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|475.95
|483.00
|7.05
|1.48
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|520.67
|490.00
|30.67
|5.89
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|443.75
|444.00
|0.25
|0.06
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|839.50
|839.50
|839.50
|936.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,046.15
|3,046.15
|3,048.45
|3,077.81
|3,410.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,118.71
|3,118.71
|3,121.04
|3,180.07
|3,594.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.39
|2.39
|2.38
|2.62
|4.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.85
|2.85
|2.85
|3.09
|4.95
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
- BRIEF-Gemalto and Ledger join forces to provide security for cryptocurrency-based activities
- Gemalto's CFO Tierny to depart after 10 years
- BRIEF-Virginie Duperat-Vergne to join Gemalto as company CFO
- BRIEF-Gemalto announces first semester 2017 results
- BRIEF-Gemalto first semester profit from ops 92.8 mln euros vs 171.7 mln euros