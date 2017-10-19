Gubre Fabrikalari TAS (GUBRF.IS)
GUBRF.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.73TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
4.73TL
Open
4.75TL
Day's High
4.78TL
Day's Low
4.71TL
Volume
4,782,620
Avg. Vol
6,220,578
52-wk High
5.55TL
52-wk Low
3.98TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.14
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|3,594.14
|4,305.00
|3,079.00
|4,012.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|3,858.67
|4,173.00
|3,250.00
|4,552.48
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.31
|0.38
|0.21
|0.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0.46
|0.55
|0.27
|0.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|677.50
|950.50
|273.00
|40.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,114.67
|1,115.55
|0.88
|0.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|573.50
|703.34
|129.84
|22.64
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|541.33
|540.51
|0.82
|0.15
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|550.39
|605.18
|54.79
|9.95
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.10
|-0.15
|0.05
|-50.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.03
|-0.00
|0.03
|-96.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.06
|0.00
|0.06
|98.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|0.01
|0.14
|0.13
|1,260.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|-0.02
|0.06
|0.08
|-388.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,594.14
|3,680.00
|3,527.83
|3,529.80
|4,012.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,858.67
|3,980.41
|4,031.44
|4,030.05
|4,552.48
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.31
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.46
|0.55
|0.57
|0.57
|0.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0