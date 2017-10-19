Edition:
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS (GUBRF.IS)

GUBRF.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.73TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
4.73TL
Open
4.75TL
Day's High
4.78TL
Day's Low
4.71TL
Volume
4,782,620
Avg. Vol
6,220,578
52-wk High
5.55TL
52-wk Low
3.98TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 4 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.14 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 3,594.14 4,305.00 3,079.00 4,012.14
Year Ending Dec-18 6 3,858.67 4,173.00 3,250.00 4,552.48
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.31 0.38 0.21 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.46 0.55 0.27 0.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 677.50 950.50 273.00 40.30
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,114.67 1,115.55 0.88 0.08
Quarter Ending Dec-16 573.50 703.34 129.84 22.64
Quarter Ending Sep-16 541.33 540.51 0.82 0.15
Quarter Ending Jun-16 550.39 605.18 54.79 9.95
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.10 -0.15 0.05 -50.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.03 -0.00 0.03 -96.67
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.06 0.00 0.06 98.33
Quarter Ending Jun-14 0.01 0.14 0.13 1,260.00
Quarter Ending Mar-14 -0.02 0.06 0.08 -388.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,594.14 3,680.00 3,527.83 3,529.80 4,012.14
Year Ending Dec-18 3,858.67 3,980.41 4,031.44 4,030.05 4,552.48
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.31 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 0.46 0.55 0.57 0.57 0.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

