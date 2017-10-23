GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L)
GVC.L on London Stock Exchange
907.50GBp
3:55pm IST
907.50GBp
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
2.50 (+0.28%)
2.50 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
905.00
905.00
Open
899.50
899.50
Day's High
908.00
908.00
Day's Low
899.50
899.50
Volume
76,344
76,344
Avg. Vol
1,167,952
1,167,952
52-wk High
917.50
917.50
52-wk Low
586.00
586.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|58.80
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.64
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|960.94
|978.00
|926.80
|893.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|1,024.39
|1,043.90
|996.40
|946.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|58.80
|58.80
|58.80
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|1
|68.90
|68.90
|68.90
|68.90
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|0.61
|0.68
|0.55
|0.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|0.74
|0.77
|0.66
|0.71
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|45.60
|45.60
|45.60
|-3.70
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|960.94
|958.62
|944.58
|940.21
|893.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,024.39
|1,020.43
|1,003.50
|1,000.03
|946.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|58.80
|58.80
|58.80
|58.80
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|68.90
|68.90
|68.90
|68.90
|68.90
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.61
|0.61
|0.58
|0.58
|0.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.74
|0.73
|0.71
|0.71
|0.71
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|7
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|8
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|6
|1
- BRIEF-GVC Holdings says Q3 daily NGR up 10 pct
- UPDATE 1-GVC sees full-year earnings 'comfortably ahead' of estimates after solid H1
- GVC sees full-year earnings 'comfortably ahead' of estimates after solid H1
- BRIEF-GVC Holdings posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 101.9 mln euros
- Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral: sources