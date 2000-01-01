GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (GVKP.NS)
GVKP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
14.05INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.65 (+4.85%)
Prev Close
Rs13.40
Open
Rs14.05
Day's High
Rs14.05
Day's Low
Rs14.05
Volume
1,559,628
Avg. Vol
11,162,542
52-wk High
Rs14.05
52-wk Low
Rs5.00
- BRIEF-India's Gvk Power & Infrastructure posts June-qtr profit
- BRIEF-GVK Power & Infrastructure gets approval for sale of 10 pct stake in Bangalore International Airport
- BRIEF-GVK Power & Infrastructure approves sale of 10 pct stake in Bangalore International Airport
- BRIEF-India's GVK Power & Infrastructure March-qtr loss widens